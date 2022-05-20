Last week, in a press conference in Oman, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, "Russia's actions have in no way influenced and cannot influence the global food problem." This statement is verified by Russian state-owned news agency, TASS, posted on May 11th. In reply to a question about the impact of Russian actions on the global food problem, Lavrov blames the "illegal sanctions that have been imposed by Western countries."

However, as this brief posted by the Council on Foreign Relations back in April reports, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has jeopardized food supplies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), a region where many countries rely heavily on imports, especially staples such as wheat. Food insecurity was already a major challenge in the region as a result of climate change, water stress, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 18th, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war had worsened food insecurity in poorer nations due to rising prices, and that some countries could face long-term famines if Ukraine's exports are not restored to pre-war levels. Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, food exports have collapsed and prices have skyrocketed. They climbed even further after India banned wheat exports on Saturday.

The idea that sanctions are to blame for food shortages, which were placed in reaction to Russia's invasion, is illogical. Kimball Bullington, professor of Supply Chain Management at Middle Tennessee State University has this to say...

The argument that Western bans and sanctions have been the sole cause of Ukraine’s shortfalls in exports ignores the damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure, such as loss of ports and insecurity of transportation and manpower caused by Russia’s actions. It also assumes these bans and sanctions would have taken place apart from actions initiated by Russia. There is no reason to believe these claims by the Russian Foreign Minister.

As reported by Polygraph.info...