A growing number of U.S. senators in both parties are showing support for the "Banning Russian Energy Imports Act," a law that would restrict the purchasing of oil from Russia as a way to punish them for the assault against Ukraine. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin are leading this effort. Such a move would likely send gasoline prices to rise even more in the U.S., making it a politically risky move for Pres. Biden, who is already grappling with rising inflation.

Shortly before President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union Address, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke at a press conference. During the question and answer period, a reporter asked Schumer, “What do you make of Senator Manchin’s proposal to have more domestic oil production?” Schumer answered, "the U.S. is a major oil producer; we only get one percent of any imports from Russia.” We find this claim to be mostly false. While the U.S. is a major oil producer (the United States has been a top oil-producing country for years), it still buys crude oil and oil products from Russia. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports Russian imports accounted for 8 percent of all U.S. oil imports from June 2021 until November 2021. This number includes crude oil AND petroleum products, such as unfinished fuel oil that can be used as a feedstock to produce gasoline and diesel. If you were only counting crude oil by barrel, then Schumer would be more in the ballpark (at about 3%2). In fact, Russian-produced oil accounts for about one percent of total crude oil processed by U.S. refineries. According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) trade association, imports of Russian crude oil have increased since 2019, when the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry. US refiners (particularly in the Western states1) also temporarily boosted Russian imports last year after Hurricane Ida disrupted oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

