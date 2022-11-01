On October 25, Tucker Carlson, the Fox News personality tweeted “The CDC is about to add the Covid vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule, which would make the vax mandatory for kids to attend school.” The tweet included a segment from his show in which he began by making the same claim. The claim is false. Vaccines will not become mandatory in all schools just by being added to the CDC schedule. States and local districts make those determinations.

Bernadette Boden-Albala, MPH, DrPH, Director and Founding Dean, University of California, Irvine Program in Public Health responds to the claim: