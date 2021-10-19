Fact Check By: Benjamin Ruddell, Northern Arizona University
Truthfulness: False
Claim:
The United States didn't have a supply chain crisis until Joe Biden became president.Claim Publisher and Date: Lance Gooden on 2021-10-17
The 2021 supply chain problems are due to a number of factors, including long-term issues like decades of offshoring of manufacturing combined with decades of "lean" supply chain management that prioritizes efficiency over resilience. Short-term issues include a shrunken labor force, border closures, and federal stimulus, which has increased demand for limited supplies during a time when we don't have extra capacity.