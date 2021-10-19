Supply-chain disruptions across the country are driving up prices and leading to a growing shortage of goods. In fact, bottlenecks of goods have caused record shortages of many products that American consumers are used to having readily available, from household goods to electronics to automobiles. The COVID-19 pandemic has essentially reduced the production of goods and services, and the supply-chain shortages now happening are the result of struggles to return to pre-pandemic levels. In response to the continued supply chain woes, Texas congressman Lance Gooden (R) tweeted, "The United States didn't have a supply chain crisis until Joe Biden became president." We find this statement false. Supply chain problems existed under the Trump Administration when the pandemic first began. In the United States and around the world, the pandemic caused grocery store shelves to remain empty for many, and the technology industry continued to face a growing shortage of semiconductors due to the pandemic and other environmental factors well before Biden took office on January 20, 2021.

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Professor Tinglong Dai response to the claim: