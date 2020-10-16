Trump again erroneously claims that Biden wants to raise taxes on "everybody" including “middle income” people

Newswise
16-Oct-2020 1:40 PM EDT, by Newswise
favorite_border

Fact Check By: Craig Jones, Newswise

Truthfulness: False

Claim:

And if Biden comes in and raises taxes on everybody, including middle income taxes, which he wants to do.

Claim Publisher and Date: President Donald Trump on 2020-10-15

President Donald Trump participated in a town hall hosted by Savannah Guthrie of NBC News on October 15 in Florida. He claimed that Biden wants to raise taxes on “everybody” including “middle income” people. This is false. Joe Biden has vowed he won’t raise federal income taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year. 

Read more from Factcheck.org

As we’ve explained before, Biden’s tax plan would not directly increase federal income taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. But it would also raise corporate income taxes — which experts generally agree would have the indirect effect of holding down wages.

However, Biden has also proposed a number of new tax credits for low- and middle-income earners. And those would offset even the indirect effect of increased corporate taxes. The most recent estimate (issued Oct. 15) by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, for example, calculates that the net result of all Biden’s tax proposals would be, on average, an increase in after-tax income (in effect, a tax cut) for the bottom 80% of households, with the top one-tenth of 1% of earners bearing 70% of Biden’s proposed tax increases.

The business-supported Tax Foundation comes to a similar conclusion in its latest study, figuring that the middle 20% of earners would see a 1.4% increase in after-tax income in 2021. (However, the Tax Foundation also figures that the dynamic effects of Biden’s tax proposals would eventually — over the long run — hold down economic growth by 1.5% and result in a 1.2% reduction in after-tax income for that middle quintile.)

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
FACT CHECK DETAILS

Claim: And if Biden comes in and raises taxes on everybody, including middle income taxes, which he wants to do.
Claim Publisher: President Donald Trump
Date of Claim: 2020-10-15
Author of Article: Craig Jones
Truthfulness: False

FACT CHECK POLLINGS
Agree
0%
Disagree
0%
0Vote
Do you agree or disagree with this Fact Check?
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Fact Check
SECTION
CHANNELS
Economics U.S. Elections News U.S. Politics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Factcheck News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 58
Released: 16-Oct-2020 3:10 PM EDT
New York Post Ukraine Story Defies Logic
 Newswise

Unfounded claims and misleading statements earn this New York Post story a rating of False. Several red flags raise doubts about its authenticity, and the allegations have yet to be independently verified and reported.

Comment
Released: 16-Oct-2020 1:40 PM EDT
Trump again erroneously claims that Biden wants to raise taxes on "everybody" including “middle income” people
 Newswise

President Donald Trump participated in a town hall hosted by Savannah Guthrie of NBC News on October 15 in Florida. He claimed that Biden wants to raise taxes on “everybody” including “middle income” people. This is false. Joe Biden has vowed he won’t raise federal income taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year.

Comment
Released: 15-Oct-2020 11:45 AM EDT
South Dakota governor reiterates false claim that a surge in COVID-19 cases is due to more testing
 Newswise

We rate this claim as false. As we mentioned in a previous Fact Check, more testing does not mean that there's a greater posiitivity rate of COVID-19. The number of positive cases is a simple data point: It shows the total number of people who have received positive COVID-19 test results. if this was just a case of more testing, the positivity rate should stay relatively consistent — unless the virus is spreading.

Comment
Released: 14-Oct-2020 4:25 PM EDT
Viral social media claim that mask-wearing leads to a higher risk of COVID is wrong
 Newswise

An article in the blog "The Federalist" by staff writer Jordan Davidson (and widely shared on social media) claims that a CDC study released in September shows that masks and face coverings are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and may cause people to become ill. It states a study that showed that the majority infected were mask wearers. It draws this distinction simply because of the fact that the study included many more people who wear masks as compared to people who never wore masks to begin with. The reasoning is flawed since it assumes that masks are mainly intended to protect the wearer from infection.

Comment
Released: 14-Oct-2020 3:10 PM EDT
Sen. Rand Paul misleadingly suggested that much of the U.S. population has immunity to the coronavirus due to previous exposure to similar viruses
 Newswise

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC director Robert Redfield testified on the coronavirus response before the Senate on September 23. In questioning Dr. Fauci, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul misleadingly suggested that much of the U.S. population has immunity to the coronavirus due to previous exposure to similar viruses. But scientists say any possible protection is theoretical and can’t be relied upon to control the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 13-Oct-2020 3:05 PM EDT
Trump Falsely Claims That Michigan Is ‘Closed’
 Newswise

Comment
Released: 13-Oct-2020 2:00 PM EDT
Trump continues to falsely claim that Biden wants to "destroy protections for pre-existing conditions"
 Newswise

On Monday, October 12, at President Donald Trump's first rally since he was hospitalized for the coronavirus, he continued to claim that Vice President Joe Biden would "destroy protections for pre-existing conditions." This is a continuation of the claim he made at a campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan, where Trump claimed Biden, "will destroy your protections for pre-existing conditions." Trump went on to say that he would himself preserve these protections. This claim is entirely false.

Comment
Released: 13-Oct-2020 10:30 AM EDT
California GOP Set Up Fake Ballot Drop Boxes
 Newswise

On October 12, LA-ist, along with other media reported that "unofficial" ballot drop boxes set up at churches, political party offices and retail locations in the populous Southern California area. It was later confirmed that these fake ballot drop-off boxes were put there by California Republicans. California’s Republican Party has acknowledged owning unofficial ballot drop boxes that state election officials say are illegal.

Comment
Released: 12-Oct-2020 3:25 PM EDT
Viral social media post comparing California and Texas wildfire management is misleading
 Newswise

Although it is true that Texas has nearly twice as much forestland as California, the notion of Texas having zero fire now is false. Comparing their climates as it relates to forest management is also misleading.

Comment
Released: 12-Oct-2020 1:45 PM EDT
Crediting President Donald Trump on the addition of 11.6 million jobs during the pandemic is misleading
 Newswise

This is claim is misleading. Although these jobs were slowly added after the intitial drop of 22 millions jobs at the start of the pandemic, most of these jobs were added because businesses were able to bring back employees who were previously furloughed or end temporary shutdowns. There is no evidence that the job growth was because of the adminstration's fiscal and regulatory policies. In fact, if anything, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, inacted by congress (not the president) in March, helped some small businesses bring back lost positions or keep workers who would otherwise have been laid off.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 58

close
0.99394