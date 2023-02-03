Newswise — In the January 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences, a Contemporary Review examines machine learning and artificial intelligence in physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling. Other featured publications include #ToxSpotlight articles on how mild allergic airways responses to an environmental mixture may increase cardiovascular risk in rats and how single-cell transcriptomics can show dose-dependent disruption of hepatic zonation by 2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin in mice.

Other papers in the January 2023 issue by topic category are:

About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.

About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.

Journal Link: Toxicological Sciences Volume 191, Issue 1

