Newswise — In the January 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences, a Contemporary Review examines machine learning and artificial intelligence in physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling. Other featured publications include #ToxSpotlight articles on how mild allergic airways responses to an environmental mixture may increase cardiovascular risk in rats and how single-cell transcriptomics can show dose-dependent disruption of hepatic zonation by 2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin in mice.
- Contemporary Review: “Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling” (free to read)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Mild Allergic Airways Responses to an Environmental Mixture Increase Cardiovascular Risk in Rats” (free to read; topic category: environmental toxicology)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Single-Cell Transcriptomics Shows Dose-Dependent Disruption of Hepatic Zonation by TCDD in Mice” (free to read: topic category: molecular, biochemical, and systems toxicology)
Other papers in the January 2023 issue by topic category are:
Biotransformation, Toxicokinetics, and Pharmacokinetics
- “Relative Contributions of Endogenous and Exogenous Formaldehyde to Formation of Deoxyguanosine Monoadducts and DNA-Protein Crosslink Adducts of DNA in Rat Nasal Mucosa” (Open Access)
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
- “Cadmium Inhibits Differentiation of Human Trophoblast Stem Cells into Extravillous Trophoblasts and Disrupts Epigenetic Changes within the Promoter Region of the HLA-G Gene”
- “The Imprinted Gene Zac1 Regulates Steatosis in Developmental Cadmium-Induced Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease”
Emerging Technologies, Methods, and Models
- “Predicting Human Cardiac QT Alterations and Pro-arrhythmic Effects of Compounds with a 3D Beating Heart-on-Chip Platform” (Open Access)
Environmental Toxicology
- “Aerosol Physicochemical Determinants of Carbon Black and Ozone Inhalation Co-exposure Induced Pulmonary Toxicity”
- “Alteration of Glycosphingolipid Metabolism by Ozone Is Associated with Exacerbation of Allergic Asthma Characteristics in Mice”
- “Intramuscular Administration of Glyoxylate Rescues Swine from Lethal Cyanide Poisoning and Ameliorates the Biochemical Sequalae of Cyanide Intoxication” (Open Access)
- “PBDE-47 Induces Impairment of Mitochondrial Biogenesis and Subsequent Neurotoxicity through miR-128-3p/PGC-1α Axis”
Molecular, Biochemical, and Systems Toxicology
- “TCDD Alters Essential Transcriptional Regulators of Osteogenic Differentiation in Multipotent Mesenchymal Stem Cells”
Neurotoxicology
- “Complementary Biological and Computational Approaches Identify Distinct Mechanisms of Chlorpyrifos versus Chlorpyrifos-Oxon-Induced Dopaminergic Neurotoxicity”
- “NLRP3 Activation in Microglia Contributes to Learning and Memory Impairment Induced by Chronic Lead Exposure in Mice”
ToxSci Volume 191, Issue #1, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.
About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.
About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.