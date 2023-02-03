Newswise — In the January 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences, a Contemporary Review examines machine learning and artificial intelligence in physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling. Other featured publications include #ToxSpotlight articles on how mild allergic airways responses to an environmental mixture may increase cardiovascular risk in rats and how single-cell transcriptomics can show dose-dependent disruption of hepatic zonation by 2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin in mice.

Other papers in the January 2023 issue by topic category are:

Biotransformation, Toxicokinetics, and Pharmacokinetics

Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology

Emerging Technologies, Methods, and Models

Environmental Toxicology

Molecular, Biochemical, and Systems Toxicology

Neurotoxicology

About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.

About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.