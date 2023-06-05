Newswise — (Indianapolis, IN) June 5, 2023, The American College of Sports Medicine ® (ACSM) announced the 2022 Paper of the Year for each of ACSM’s five highly acclaimed journals — the college’s sixth and newest journal, Exercise, Sport, and Movement had not yet been established — during a symposium at the 2023 ACSM annual meeting held May 30 – June 2 in Denver, CO.

The annual Paper of the Year award for each of ACSM’s journals recognizes the demonstrated scientific and scholarly significance and impact of an article published during the previous year. The selection for this award, now in its fourth year, was made by the editorial board of each journal, who received nominations from the associate editors of said journal.

The 2022 Paper of the Year selections for each of the journals are:

ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal® | May/June 2022

Title: "Heads-up: Effective Strategies for Promoting Mental Health Literacy in Youth Fitness Programs" Authors: Avery D. Faigenbaum, Tamara Rial Rebullido, Leonard Zaichkowsky Read Article

Current Sports Medicine Reports | August 2022

Title: "Aerobic or Muscle-Strengthening Physical Activity: Which Is Better for Health?" Authors: Angelique G. Brellenthin, Jason A. Bennie, Duck-chul Lee Read Article

Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews | January 2022

Title: "Exercise Snacks: A Novel Strategy to Improve Cardiometabolic Health” Authors: Hashim Islam, Martin J. Gibala, Jonathan P. Little Read Article

Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise ® | December 2022

Title: "The Role of Muscle Glycogen Content and Localization in High-Intensity Exercise Performance: A Placebo-Controlled Trial" Authors: Jeppe F. Vigh-Larsen, Niels Ørtenblad, Joachim Nielsen, Ole Emil Andersen, Kristian Overgaard, Magni Mohr Read Article

Translational Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine | Winter 2022

Title:"Determinants of Dropout from and Variation in Adherence to an Exercise Intervention: The STRRIDE Randomized Trials" Authors: Katherine A. Collins, Kim M. Huffman, Ruth Q. Wolever, Patrick J. Smith, Ilene C. Siegler, Leanna M. Ross, Elizabeth R. Hauser, Rong Jiang, John M. Jakicic, Paul T. Costa, William E. Kraus

About the American College of Sports Medicine ®

The American College of Sports Medicine ® (ACSM) is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 international, national and regional members are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to improve educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. Learn more at acsm.org.

###