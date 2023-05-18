Dear Media Member,

Join us as we gather at the 2023 ASCM Annual Meeting, World Congress on Exercise is Medicine and World Congress on the Basic Science of Physical Activity and Aging Biology showcasing the latest in exercise science and sports medicine. These three exciting meetings will happen simultaneously and will feature 200+ hours of ground-breaking trends and research in sports medicine and exercise science. The 2023 ACSM Annual Meeting will be held May 30 to June 2 at the Hyatt Regency and Colorado Convention Center in beautiful Denver, CO.

View the advance program here for a variety of story ideas from research topics and keynote addresses that will be presented to the more than 4,000 professionals attending this premier conference.

The 2023 ACSM Annual Meeting and World Congresses will feature several compelling sessions, including:

The Mental Health Crisis: The Impact of Exercise and the Environment on Psychobiological Function

Physical Activity and Age-Related Cognitive Function

Communicating the Science of Exercise to the Media: A Conversation with Gretchen Reynolds of The Washington Post…and much more.

Registration is FREE for members of the media, and you’d have access to subject matter experts presenting the latest trends and research at the meeting.

Please note that specific requirements regarding health and safety requirements will be determined closer to the event based on current CDC guidelines as well as any applicable requirements of local government or health authorities.