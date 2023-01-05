FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — Indianapolis, IN (January 5, 2023) – The American College of Sports Medicine’s (ACSM) global health initiative, Exercise is Medicine® (EIM), announces a new partnership with EXI®, a MedTech company that has developed a robust physical activity prescription platform with a consumer facing app. Powered by EIM, EXI empowers health care professionals to prescribe tailored exercise programs in a way that’s easy, effective, and delivered at the click of a button.

“ACSM is proud to partner with EXI by combining decades of scientific knowledge with pioneering technology that uses exercise as both a form of treatment and as a pathway to better health,” said ACSM CEO Kristin Belleson. “This best-in-class, intelligent platform has the capability of truly making an impact on the health care and fitness industries.”

The EXI platform combines decades of scientific knowledge with pioneering technology to create the future of AI-powered health care. By uniting science with sophisticated motivational systems, the platform can help achieve lasting behavioral change for all, including those who need it the most.

As part of the EXI platform, the consumer facing app is designed to empower sedentary individuals who have multiple long-term health conditions and may be at risk of others to get physically active in a safe, sustainable way. These conditions include anxiety, asthma, cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic fatigue, COPD, dementia, depression, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), fibromyalgia, and chronic pain, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, multiple sclerosis, obesity, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral arterial disease, stress, and stroke.

For the first time, ACSM’s partnership with EXI will open the door to putting the platform into the hands of every healthcare and fitness professional to share with patients and clients. In conjunction with wearables and the potential for rewards, healthcare professionals can not only deploy the science but the motivation to drive patient adherence at a scale that can impact public health across the globe.

"This is a game-changer. Like never before, technology can help bring exercise prescription best practice into every clinic and every fitness club. EIM and EXI can now enable every healthcare and fitness professional to encourage exercise safely and for every person who needs more than the usual medical care. With the combination of behavioral scence and exercise science, we can truly affect population health,” said EXI CEO Grace McNamara.

The EXI app powered by EIM is available by both subscription and prescription. Visit the EIM/EXI partner page for more information.

About the American College of Sports Medicine Exercise is Medicine® (EIM)

EIM is a global health initiative co-founded in 2007 by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the American Medical Association. It is now managed by ACSM.

EIM encourages physicians and other health care providers to include physical activity when designing treatment plans and to refer patients to evidence-based exercise programs, exercise professionals, convenient exercise facilities/places, or self-directed resources (smartphone apps, digital activity trackers). EIM is committed to the belief that physical activity promotes optimal health and is integral in the prevention and treatment of many medical conditions.

In addition to touching 50,000 ACSM’s members and certified professionals, EIM reaches outside of the organization to achieve its vision, involving a variety of stakeholders to achieve systemic integration of physical activity within health care. For more information, visit www.acsm.org

About EXI

EXI makes prescribing exercise accessible, combining decades of scientific knowledge with pioneering technology to create the future of AI-powered health care. Our intelligent platform allows healthcare professionals to prescribe tailored programs in a way that’s easy, effective, and scalable. By uniting science with sophisticated motivational systems, we can achieve lasting behavioral change for all, including the people who need it the most. This isn’t just exercise. This is EXI: Exercise Intelligence.

For more information, visit www.exi.life

