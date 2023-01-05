Newswise — Need to source a top doctor and/or sports medicine researcher to provide insight on the Damar Hamlin story/the value of CPR-AED training? ACSM has access to 50,000 members worldwide providing some of the best sources on sports-related injuries. Contact me if you need an expert for your story.

Knowledge and training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the correct use of an automatic external defibrillator (AED) can save the life of someone experiencing a cardia event. CPR and AED certification are a prerequisite of earning an ACSM fitness professional certification.



ACSM has a number of resources on CPR and AED:

American College of Sports Medicine Expert Consensus Statement to Update Recommendations for Screening, Staffing, and Emergency Policies to Prevent Cardiovascular Events at Health Fitness Facilities (CSMR, June 2020)



The New ACSM Recommendations for Preventing Cardiovascular Events at Fitness Facilities (HFJ, Nov/Dec 2020)

Increasing the Availability of Automated External Defibrillators at Sporting Events: A Call to Action from the American College of Sports Medicine (CSMR, August 2021)



Download and print this free AED poster to alert your employees and clients to the location of the AED in your facility.



Learn how Tony Maloney, ACSM-EP, relied on his CPR and AED training to save the life of a client who experienced a cardia event during a training session.



Are Your Prepared for a Cardiac Emergency? (ACSM Certification blog, August 2022)

Emergency - Every Second Counts and You Must Know What to Do (ACSM Certification blog, July 2019)

Additional articles published in ACSM journals:

Adaptations to Protect Sideline Providers as They Respond to Sudden Cardiac Arrest During Sars-CoV-2 (CSMR, October 2021)

CPR/AED — Just Certified or Truly Qualified (HFJ, Jan/Feb 2019)

Size as an Important Determinant of Chest Blow–induced Commotio Cordis (MSSE, September 2018)

Preventing Sudden Death on the Athletic Field: The Emergency Action Plan (CSMR, April 2007)

10 Nice-To-Know- Facts About Automatic External Defibrillators (HFJ, September 2005)

Sudden Cardiac Death: Ethical Considerations in the Return to Play (CSMR, April 2004)







