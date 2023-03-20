Newswise — (Indianapolis, IN) March 20, 2023 - Louise Valentine, MPH, CHES, ACSM-EP, ACSM-CPT, EIM, has been named ACSM’s Certified Professional of the Year for 2023. The award was presented to Valentine Saturday, March 18 during ACSM’s annual International Health & Fitness Summit in Arlington, VA.

ACSM’s Committee for Certification and Registry Boards and ACSM’s Health & Fitness Summit Program Committee developed the Certified Professional of the Year award in 2021 to recognize an outstanding ACSM certified professional for their dedication and exceptional contributions towards enhancing the health and wellness of individuals in their community.

“It is our sincere pleasure to recognize Louise Valentine as the 2023 Certified Professional of the Year. Louise's professional accomplishments truly demonstrate the difference that one person can make when they combine passion and education with initiative and follow through. The health and wellness of the communities that she has served, and the programs that she has developed and implemented, exemplify the impact one can have when they are able to successfully move scientific findings into evidenced based practice in accessible formats,” said Christie Ward-Ritacco, Ph.D., FACSM, ACSM-EP, EIM, chair of the ACSM’s Certification Board. “As a selection committee, we are continuously impressed with the accomplishments of our candidates and plan to continue and expand this recognition program highlighting the amazing work being done by ACSM certified professionals.”

Valentine is CEO of BreakingThroughWellness.com, offering holistic coaching, educational events, and a comprehensive learning academy for active women and runners 35 and older. It is her passion to translate cutting-edge science into efficient strategies so others can break through setbacks, thrive after 35, and maximize health, fitness, and performance with more energy and less stress.

Valentine is a published researcher, best-selling author, runner, and impact-driven military spouse. She began her career in the National Football League (NFL) but left it behind in 2011 to support her husband’s military service. She has since held a fellowship with the U.S. Army studying how to best address root causes of soldier health, fitness, medical readiness, and resilience concerns. With a commitment to empowering others to live a long, healthy life, Louise has worked throughout the U.S. in patient care, health care technology, and community wellness intervention design.

“The heart of ACSM’s mission is to train confident, educated, and competent individuals who translate science into effective practice,” said Valentine. “Serving as ACSM’s Certified Professional of the Year, I will value the opportunity to inspire others to do the same.”



