Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (June 29, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D. (AAI '00), as its 2023–2024 president following her election to the office this past spring. Dr. Iwasaki, a distinguished immunologist and esteemed member of the AAI Council, will assume her role as president on July 1, 2023.

A highly respected Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) investigator and Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale School of Medicine, Iwasaki has made significant contributions to the field of immunology. Her groundbreaking research has shed light on the recognition of viral genomic material by Toll-like receptors, the role of innate immune responses in viral infections such as rhinovirus and Zika virus, and the establishment of tissue-resident memory T cells and B cells through innovative vaccine strategies.

In addition to her remarkable scientific accomplishments, Iwasaki has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including the AAI-Thermo Fisher Meritorious Career Award and the AAI-BD Biosciences Investigator Award. Most recently, she was awarded the 2023 Else Kröner Fresenius Prize for Medical Research for her study of long COVID. The award also includes a prize committing $2.5 million euros to further her investigation of post-acute infection syndromes such as long COVID and myalgic encephalomyelitis/ chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Her dedication to advancing the immunology community extends beyond her research, as evidenced by her active involvement on editorial boards, advisory boards, and her advocacy for women in science.

Iwasaki's election to the AAI Council, her extensive service to AAI committees, and her exceptional contributions to the field of immunology make her eminently qualified to lead the AAI as president. In addition to the AAI Council, she has served as a member of the AAI Program Committee, AAI Nominating Committee, and as a President’s Symposium speaker and major symposium chair and speaker at the AAI annual meetings. Her vision and expertise will undoubtedly propel AAI forward in its mission to promote excellence in immunology research and education.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Akiko Iwasaki as AAI’s next president,” said AAI Chief Executive Officer Loretta L. Doan, Ph.D. “Akiko’s unwavering commitment to championing DEAI, her dedication to fostering the next generation of scientists, and her passion for educating the public about science are widely heralded and truly inspiring. Her vision will be instrumental in furthering AAI’s mission at this critical juncture, and I look forward to working with her to bring that vision to life.”

Upon assuming her role as president, Iwasaki expressed her gratitude, stating, “AAI has been instrumental in shaping my professional journey as an immunologist. I am thrilled and honored to have this opportunity to give back to AAI and the broader immunology community through my service as president. I look forward to working with the dedicated members of our association to advance the field of immunology and address the pressing challenges facing our society. I am particularly excited to promote the next generation of immunologists.”

AAI looks forward to Iwasaki's tenure as president and the continued growth and progress under her exceptional leadership. Her wealth of experience, passion for immunology, and dedication to AAI's mission will undoubtedly inspire and benefit the entire scientific community.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.