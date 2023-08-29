Newswise — Rockville, Md. (August 29, 2023)—The American Physiological Society (APS) is pleased to announce our translational neuroscience webinar series, “Neurophysiology: Exploring Basic and Clinical Consequences,” hosted in partnership with the Society for Neuroscience, Federation of European Neuroscience Societies, American Autonomic Society and InsideScientific.

The webinar series, which will launch in September 2023, will cover late-breaking research, novel discovery, fundamental principles and research innovation in neuroscience and related disease models. Using interactive live events, the series includes scientific lectures from leading researchers around the world, as well as technology and methods sessions focused on innovative research methodology. The partnership leverages the societies’ respective communities of talented neuroscientists together with InsideScientific’s experience publishing digital education programs and science media.

“Forming partnerships with global leaders in neuroscience allows APS to showcase our members to a wider audience and introduce the Society to a broad community of neuroscientists,” said APS Chief Community and Learning Officer Meeghan De Cagna, MSc, CAE. “We’re excited to collaborate with these prestigious societies to encourage the exchange of scientific ideas, cultivate research collaborations and provide valuable resources to our neurophysiology researchers.”

Learn more about the neurophysiology webinar series.

