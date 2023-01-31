Newswise — Rockville, Md.—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is pleased to announce recipients of the 2022 BioArt Awards. The BioArt Awards honor original, visually stunning photographs, illustrations, and videos that effectively communicate an important aspect of 21st-century biological and biomedical research.

Continuing its commitment to support the professional development of early-career scientists and engagement with them, FASEB added a new category to this year’s BioArt Awards, Trainee/Early-career. This new category was open to graduate students, postdoctoral scholars, and researchers within seven years of their first independent scientist position.

The award recipients are:

Fluorescence or Electron Microscopy

Johannes Rötzer, PhD Student, Gregor Mendel Institute of Molecular Plant Biology, Vienna, Austria

Other Life Science Images

Tlhologello Sesana, Design Architect, Tshwane University of Technology, Cape Town, South Africa

Short Video

Margot Riggi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Utah, University Village, UT

Trainee/Early-career

Emily Heckman, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

“For more than 10 years, FASEB’s BioArt Awards have showcased captivating imagery from scientists’ research—much of which is never seen by anyone outside the research laboratory. This year’s competition enhanced that tradition with the addition of a new category highlighting trainees’ research imagery,” says Kevin C. Kregel, PhD, Executive Vice President and Provost at the University of Iowa and FASEB President.

Introduced in 2011, FASEB BioArt Awards are presented annually. The competition is open to all biological and biomedical researchers. Qualifying entries must be visually compelling images or videos produced during biological or biomedical science research activities (e.g., electron microscopy, fluorescent microscopy, medical/anatomical illustrations, x-ray crystallography, MRI, histology, gel electrophoresis, data visualizations, structural and pathway illustrations, etc.).

Each awardee received $500.

FASEB is comprised of 28 societies representing 115,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit faseb.org for more information.