Newswise — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is pleased to announce recipients of its Spring 2023 CARES (Career Advancement and Research Excellence Support) awards. CARES helps researchers alleviate financial burdens associated with caregiving, allowing the recipients to pursue professional development opportunities.

CARES is a component of FASEB’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Program, which strives to build a scientific workforce that more fully reflects our increasingly diverse nation. The program, which launched last year, will invest $1.5 million over a three-year period.

CARES addresses both the time and financial inequities that contribute to disparities in career advancement for STEM caregivers from historically excluded groups. By acknowledging this intersection and filling the gap, CARES moves beyond the standard focus on conference travel. Each recipient is awarded $5,000, which enables them to pursue discipline-specific professional certifications and training and invest in protected time.

Spring 2023 Recipients

The recipients, all individual members of FASEB societies, are

Olufunke Falayi, PhD, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Member: American Physiological Society

Use of Award: Weekend childcare expenses to conduct experiments for doctoral candidacy exam and to attend the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Conference

Keisa Mathis, PhD, Associate Professor, University of North Texas Health Science Center

Member: American Physiological Society Use of Award: Childcare expenses to attend Annual Vanderbilt Mouse Kidney Injury Workshop and American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting

Taylor Medwig-Kinney, PhD, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Member: American Physiological Society and American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics

Use of Award: Childcare expenses during protected time for planning and executing experiments, data collection grant applications, and future publications

Iyanuoluwa Ogunmiluyi, Doctoral Student, Kent State University

Member: American Physiological Society

Use of Award: Weekend childcare expenses to cover protected lab and research time for grant proposal submission and childcare expenses to attend Vascular Biology 2023

Olamide Olayinka, Doctoral Student, University of Illinois, Chicago

Member: Society for Developmental Biology

Use of Award: Weekend childcare expenses to attend the Society for Developmental Biology Annual Meeting

Kavita Rawat, MSc, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth

Member: American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Use of Award: Childcare and accommodation expenses to acquire critical preliminary data for a proposal in lymphatics imaging and to learn techniques for developing specific BCR transgenic

Yasmeen Solano, Doctoral Student, University of California, Irvine

Member: American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Use of Award: Childcare expenses to attend FASEB’s Biology and Chemistry of Vision Conference

To review CARES eligibility and application process, click here. Applications will be accepted September 18–October 27, 2023.

