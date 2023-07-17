Newswise — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is pleased to announce recipients of its Spring 2023 CARES (Career Advancement and Research Excellence Support) awards. CARES helps researchers alleviate financial burdens associated with caregiving, allowing the recipients to pursue professional development opportunities.
CARES is a component of FASEB’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Program, which strives to build a scientific workforce that more fully reflects our increasingly diverse nation. The program, which launched last year, will invest $1.5 million over a three-year period.
CARES addresses both the time and financial inequities that contribute to disparities in career advancement for STEM caregivers from historically excluded groups. By acknowledging this intersection and filling the gap, CARES moves beyond the standard focus on conference travel. Each recipient is awarded $5,000, which enables them to pursue discipline-specific professional certifications and training and invest in protected time.
Spring 2023 Recipients
The recipients, all individual members of FASEB societies, are
Olufunke Falayi, PhD, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Member: American Physiological Society
Use of Award: Weekend childcare expenses to conduct experiments for doctoral candidacy exam and to attend the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Conference
Keisa Mathis, PhD, Associate Professor, University of North Texas Health Science Center
Member: American Physiological Society Use of Award: Childcare expenses to attend Annual Vanderbilt Mouse Kidney Injury Workshop and American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting
Taylor Medwig-Kinney, PhD, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Member: American Physiological Society and American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics
Use of Award: Childcare expenses during protected time for planning and executing experiments, data collection grant applications, and future publications
Iyanuoluwa Ogunmiluyi, Doctoral Student, Kent State University
Member: American Physiological Society
Use of Award: Weekend childcare expenses to cover protected lab and research time for grant proposal submission and childcare expenses to attend Vascular Biology 2023
Olamide Olayinka, Doctoral Student, University of Illinois, Chicago
Member: Society for Developmental Biology
Use of Award: Weekend childcare expenses to attend the Society for Developmental Biology Annual Meeting
Kavita Rawat, MSc, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth
Member: American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Use of Award: Childcare and accommodation expenses to acquire critical preliminary data for a proposal in lymphatics imaging and to learn techniques for developing specific BCR transgenic
Yasmeen Solano, Doctoral Student, University of California, Irvine
Member: American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Use of Award: Childcare expenses to attend FASEB’s Biology and Chemistry of Vision Conference
To review CARES eligibility and application process, click here. Applications will be accepted September 18–October 27, 2023.
