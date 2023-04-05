Newswise — Rockville, Md. (April 5, 2023)—Reporters are invited to join a virtual press conference featuring high-impact research to be presented at the American Physiology Summit. The press conference will be held online 1:30–2:15 p.m. EDT (10:30–11:15 a.m. PDT) on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 (register to attend).

The event offers a preview of findings being shared at the 2023 American Physiology Summit, the flagship meeting of the American Physiological Society, to be held April 20–23, 2023, in Long Beach, California. Advanced registration is recommended for reporters who would like to join the virtual press conference, access embargoed press materials online or attend the Summit in person.

The press conference will feature presentations and a moderated Q&A with authors of three new studies:

Trying to Lower Blood Pressure? Evening Exercise Might Be Best

Leandro Brito, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the Oregon Health & Science University, will share new findings on why older people who exercise in the evening show greater improvements in blood pressure than those who exercise in the morning.

Staying Safe When It’s Hot: Study Identifies Temperature-humidity Combinations that Stress the Heart

Rachel Cottle, a doctoral candidate at Pennsylvania State University, will present research on the temperature-humidity combinations that lead to cardiovascular strain. The findings can help inform safety guidelines and policies that protect people when temperatures rise.

Fat Isn’t Necessarily Bad! Full-fat Yogurt Helps Lower Glucose Levels in People with Prediabetes

Contrary to the messages that the public often receives about dietary fat, weight gain and chronic disease, Victoria Taormina, a doctoral candidate at the University of Vermont, will share recent findings suggesting that full-fat dairy products may be beneficial to blood glucose and fat metabolism.

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiology Summit (APS2023) is an innovative event for scientific exchange and networking. Thousands of researchers, educators and students will come together to share the most recent advances and breakthroughs impacting the research community and the world around us. APS 2023 is the annual meeting of the American Physiological Society, whose mission is to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health.