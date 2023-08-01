Newswise — Rockville, Md. (August 1, 2023)—The American Physiological Society (APS) has been recognized with seven awards for excellence in the areas of marketing and communications. The awards were given by three different organizations and recognize a wide array of publications and marketing pieces.

AM&P Network EXCEL Awards

The EXCEL Awards recognize excellence and leadership in association media, publishing, marketing and communications. This year, a total of 211 awards were handed out across 74 categories. The Society won the following:

Silver Award —The Physiologist Magazine, for Magazine Design Excellence for 10,000 or fewer circulation

Silver Award — I Spy Physiology blog , for Blog Site (Overall)

for Blog Site (Overall) Bronze Award — The Physiologist Magazine, for Magazine General Excellence for 10,000 or fewer circulation

Bronze Award — APS National Twitter Feed, for Promotional Content, Social Media Feed

Association Trends TRENDY Awards

The TRENDY Awards “honor the best marketing and communication pieces in the association and nonprofit community.” In 2023, entrants submitted their products across 25 different categories. APS won the following:

Silver Award — Center for Physiology Education, for Best Product Launch

Silver Award — APS Resource Brochure, for Direct Marketing Piece/Promotion

Communications Concepts’ APEX Awards

APEX Awards are based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence. APEX Awards of Excellence recognize exceptional entries in each of the individual categories. APS was recognized with the following award:

Award of Excellence — I Spy Physiology blog , for Social Media-Blog Content

“We are delighted to again to be a recipient of these important industry awards. The opportunity to share stories of biomedical research, scientific advancement and the critical understanding of life and health is a privilege,” said APS Chief Community and Learning Officer Meeghan De Cagna, MSc, CAE. “That this work is being recognized speaks to the commitment that both APS members and staff embody every day.”

The Society would like to recognize our industry partners whose collaboration has been integral to our success:

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.