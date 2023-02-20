Research Alert

This study examined if firefighting exposures could increase the concentration of polybrominated flame retardants and related toxic response in the breastmilk of active-duty firefighters to determine if there was a potential hazard to their breastfeeding infants. While no significant increases in either flame retardants or toxic response were found, future studies should consider additional contaminants and measures of toxicity by which firefighting may impact maternal and child health.

