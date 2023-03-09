Newswise — The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology today announced its 2023 class of fellows. The honorific program recognizes scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the field through their research, teaching, mentoring or other forms of service.

The society will recognize the 20 new fellows at its annual meeting, Discover BMB, later this month in Seattle. The presentation will be part of the society's presidential address and business meeting scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

“This group truly represents members who have provided exceptional commitment to our society through their service as well as outstanding contributions to advance the molecular life sciences,” said Judith Bond, chair of the fellows subcommittee. “They reflect the breadth and diversity of our members as researchers, educators, mentors and/or advocates of our profession. It is an honor to have these individuals represent ASBMB, and we look forward to seeing them continue to serve as role models and mentors to aspiring scientists.”

The fellows are: