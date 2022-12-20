Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD — Beginning in January 2023, The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics will end page charges for new submissions from all authors who opt-in for Open Access. Authors who do not choose Open Access will continue to pay page charges.

ASPET members will continue to pay the same Article Processing Charges (APC) to publish their work under a Creative Commons Attribution license (CC BY; $3,000) or a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial license (CC BY-NC; $2,000), with page charges eliminated. Page charges will also be eliminated for non-members, whose APCs will be $3,500 for CC BY and $2,500 for CC BY-NC. ASPET’s fee structure has not changed since 2018.

An Open Access License Agreement must be digitally signed in place of a Copyright Transfer Agreement. The form is provided in the manuscript submission system. Open Access articles will not appear online until the Open Access fee has been paid through the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink for Scientific Communication system. Some funders require authors to utilize an Open Access option when it is available.

ASPET does not offer refunds for Open Access fees. If an error related to Open Access is identified in a published article, such as missing Creative Commons license, article not freely accessible, or article not deposited with PubMed Central, ASPET will correct the error.

ASPET publishes four journals: Drug Metabolism and Disposition, The Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Molecular Pharmacology and Pharmacological Reviews. ASPET also co-publishes a wholly open access journal with the British Pharmacological Society and Wiley, Pharmacology Research and Perspectives.

More information about each journal’s Open Access Policy is also available Drug Metabolism and Disposition, The Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Molecular Pharmacology, Pharmacological Reviews.

About the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics

The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) is an international, 4,000-member scientific society whose members conduct basic and clinical pharmacological research in academia, industry, and the government. Members’ research efforts help develop new medicines and therapeutic agents to fight existing and emerging diseases. ASPET supports 10 divisions, each of which is governed by an Executive Committee. ASPET members have access to all journal content. The ASPET office is in Rockville, Md. Visit aspet.org to learn more.