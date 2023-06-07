Article title: Bicarbonate is the primary inducer of KCC3a expression in renal cortical B-type intercalated cells

Authors: Mohammed Z. Ferdaus, Andrew S. Terker, Rainelli Koumangoye, Susan M. Wall, Eric Delpire

From the authors: “KCC3a expression is stimulated in alkalemia. This paper shows that bicarbonate itself is mediating this effect through a posttranscriptional mechanism. The paper also shows that this phenomenon is not mediated by aldosterone or angiotensin II.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.