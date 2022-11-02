Research Alert

Article title: Influence of sex and presence of cardiovascular risk factors on relations between cardiorespiratory fitness and cerebrovascular hemodynamics

Authors: Wesley K. Lefferts, Cynthia M. Weiner, Sara E. Mascone, Jacqueline A. Augustine, Kevin S. Heffernan, Elizabeth C. Lefferts

From the authors: “These data indicate cardiorespiratory fitness appears to target different contributors to cerebrovascular hemodynamics in males versus females without [cardiovascular disease] risk factors. These novel findings suggest that the sensitivity of the cerebrovasculature to the beneficial effects of cardiorespiratory fitness may be altered by sex and the presence of modifiable [cardiovascular disease] risk factors such as obesity, or medicated hypertension/dyslipidemia.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal of Applied Physiology

Research Alert
Cardiovascular Health Gender Issues Heart Disease Neuro
sex as a biological variable Heart Disease Risk brain blood flow Cardiorespiratory Fitness Sex Differences Heart Health
