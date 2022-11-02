Article title: Influence of sex and presence of cardiovascular risk factors on relations between cardiorespiratory fitness and cerebrovascular hemodynamics

Authors: Wesley K. Lefferts, Cynthia M. Weiner, Sara E. Mascone, Jacqueline A. Augustine, Kevin S. Heffernan, Elizabeth C. Lefferts

From the authors: “These data indicate cardiorespiratory fitness appears to target different contributors to cerebrovascular hemodynamics in males versus females without [cardiovascular disease] risk factors. These novel findings suggest that the sensitivity of the cerebrovasculature to the beneficial effects of cardiorespiratory fitness may be altered by sex and the presence of modifiable [cardiovascular disease] risk factors such as obesity, or medicated hypertension/dyslipidemia.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.