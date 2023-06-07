Research Alert

Article title: Inhibition of GPR120 signaling in intestine ameliorates insulin resistance and fatty liver under high-fat diet feeding

Authors: Takuma Yasuda, Norio Harada, Tomonobu Hatoko, Atsuhiko Ichimura, Eri Ikeguchi-Ogura, Yuki Murata, Naoki Wada, Sakura Kiyobayashi, Shunsuke Yamane, Akira Hirasawa, Nobuya Inagaki

From the authors: “Molecules that inhibit intestinal GPR120 signaling might therefore contribute to treatment of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes mellitus, and hepatic steatosis.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

FASEB channel All Journal News Diabetes Liver Disease Obesity Public Health
KEYWORDS
Physiology Fatty Liver Insulin Resistance Diabetes Obesity intestinal signaling
