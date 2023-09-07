Article title: Browning of perivascular adipose tissue prevents vascular dysfunction and reduces hypertension in angiotensin II-infused mice

Authors: Patrik Persson, Micol Marchetti, Malou Friederich-Persson

From the authors: “Our data clearly demonstrates that browning of [perivascular adipose tissue], i.e., changing the phenotype of [perivascular adipose tissue], protects the vascular function and counteracts the development of hypertension.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.