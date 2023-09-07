Research Alert

Article title: Browning of perivascular adipose tissue prevents vascular dysfunction and reduces hypertension in angiotensin II-infused mice

Authors: Patrik Persson, Micol Marchetti, Malou Friederich-Persson

From the authors: “Our data clearly demonstrates that browning of [perivascular adipose tissue], i.e., changing the phenotype of [perivascular adipose tissue], protects the vascular function and counteracts the development of hypertension.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Clinical Trials Heart Disease
KEYWORDS
Physiology High Blood Pressure Hypertension Obesity Brown Fat Vascular Health vascular function
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You