Article title: Periodic hypoxia, intermittent pain and caffeine in male and female neonatal rats: corticosterone, insulin resistance and hepatic gene expression

Authors: Ashley L. Gehrand, Jonathan M. Phillips, Hershel Raff

From the authors: “In our study, we observed a significant attenuation of plasma corticosterone in [newborn] rat pups pretreated with caffeine after six bouts of periodic hypoxia and pain, and interestingly, female rat pups had lower corticosterone concentrations than male rat pups.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.