Article title: Cerebral arteriolar and neurovascular dysfunction after chemically induced menopause in mice

Authors: Jade A. Blackwell, Josiane F. Silva, Emma M. Louis, Andrea Savu, Tally M. Largent-Milnes, Heddwen L. Brooks, Paulo W. Pires

From the authors: “Together, our data show that a physiologically relevant model of menopause, in which there is a gradual decline in circulating levels of estrogen while androgen production remains unaltered, induces cerebral microvascular and neurovascular impairments in mice, likely via affecting [smooth muscle cell] pathways important for fine-tuning myogenic tone and stimulus-evoked vasodilation.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.