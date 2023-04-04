Research Alert

Article title: Lung cancer-kidney cross talk induces kidney injury, interstitial fibrosis, and enhances cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity

Authors: Andrew Orwick, Sophia M. Sears, Cierra N. Sharp, Mark A. Doll, Parag P. Shah, Levi J. Beverly, Leah J. Siskind

From the authors: “This study demonstrates increased renal toxicity, injury and fibrosis in mice with lung cancer, which is exacerbated with cisplatin treatment. These results highlight the necessity of using preclinical models that more accurately capture the altered physiology of patients with cancer treated with cisplatin.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

