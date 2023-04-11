Newswise — Previous research has shown that stimulating AMPK can mitigate the dystrophy—or wasting—of muscles, but AMPK activators have failed to reach the clinic due to either their lack of potency or toxic off-target effects.

In this latest work, scientists utilized a next generation oral AMPK agonist called MK-8722 and showed that when given as a single dose to mice with muscular dystrophy, it triggered signaling pathways associated with improved muscle health.

Additional studies are needed to test the chronic administration of such next-generation AMPK activators in dystrophic animals to further examine their safety and effectiveness.

“Our work highlights the therapeutic potential of this novel class of AMPK activators in DMD, as well as in other neuromuscular diseases,” said lead author Sean Ng, MSc, PhD candidate, of McMaster University, in Canada. “We hope that these findings can be extended to other novel AMPK agonists that are currently being investigated in ongoing clinical trials. If so, repositioning these therapies may pose as a cost-effective and efficacious method for the treatment of DMD regardless of the specific disease-causing mutation.”

URL: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1096/fj.202201846RR

Additional Information NOTE: The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Please include journal attribution in all coverage.

About the Journal The FASEB Journal publishes high quality and impactful multidisciplinary research covering biology and biomedical sciences at every level of organization: atomic, molecular, cell, tissue, organ, organismic, and population. The journal’s scope includes the spectrum of biological and biomedical sciences as well as interdisciplinary research cutting across multiple fields and extending in related areas.

About Wiley Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.