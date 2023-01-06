Article title: Glucagon receptor blockage inhibits β-cell dedifferentiation through FoxO1

Authors: Kangli Wang, Xiaona Cui, Fei Li, Li Xia, Tianjiao Wei, Junling Liu, Wei Fu, Jin Yang, Tianpei Hong, Rui Wei

From the authors: “Our study reveals a novel crosstalk between α- and β-cells and is helpful to understand the pathophysiology of diabetes and discover new targets for diabetes treatment.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.