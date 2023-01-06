Research Alert

Article title: Glucagon receptor blockage inhibits β-cell dedifferentiation through FoxO1

Authors: Kangli Wang, Xiaona Cui, Fei Li, Li Xia, Tianjiao Wei, Junling Liu, Wei Fu, Jin Yang, Tianpei Hong, Rui Wei

From the authors: “Our study reveals a novel crosstalk between α- and β-cells and is helpful to understand the pathophysiology of diabetes and discover new targets for diabetes treatment.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Diabetes
KEYWORDS
Physiology Diabetes pancreatic cells Alpha Cells glucagon receptor
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You