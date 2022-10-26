Newswise — (San Diego) October 28, 2022—Comparative physiologists from around the world converge on San Diego this week for the American Physiological Society (APS) Intersociety Meeting in Comparative Physiology: From Organisms to Omics in an Uncertain World conference, October 28–31. The conference will feature presentations from leaders across the field, including a keynote lecture by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, PhD.

From studying grasshoppers to Greenland sharks, comparative physiologists examine how the creatures of our world function, their adaptations to the challenges imposed by their environments and, increasingly, how human-caused changes to that environment affect their survival. “Comparative physiologists take an integrative approach to understand organismal function at multiple levels of biological organization,” explains conference organizer Daniel Warren, PhD, of Saint Louis University, who studies the extreme hypoxia tolerance of animals such as pond turtles, some of which can survive complete oxygen deprivation for months.

“Historically, comparative physiologists have aimed to understand the fundamental mechanisms of physiological function, their variation across different taxa and to explain their evolutionary origins. Sometimes, this work can help us to better understand human and animal diseases. But we have also tried to understand how animals function in the context of variable environmental conditions. Until recently, those conditions have been, more or less, predictable,” Warren continues.

“Now that humans have imposed climate change and other perturbations on our planet, we are increasingly called upon to predict the impacts of these challenges on the physiology of ecologically sensitive or commercially important species. We are learning how and why some animals will cope and others will not, which helps to inform the decisions of resource managers, policymakers and others in positions to mitigate or eliminate the effects of climate change. This conference will showcase many novel discoveries and cutting-edge approaches with the aim of empowering researchers to address all types of basic and applied questions in comparative and evolutionary physiology.”

Program Highlights

Friday, October 28

Keynote Lecture: Experimenting in Microgravity: Full Circle for a Physiologist Turned Astronaut

Speaker: Jessica Meir, PhD, NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston

Saturday, October 29

Session 2: Open Electronics in Comparative Physiology

Chair: Sergey Morozov, MSc, University of Helsinki, Finland

Session 3: Thermal Biology I

Chair: Katie Marshall, PhD, University of British Columbia, Canada

Session 4: Osmotic and Ionic Physiology I

Chair: Jonathan Wilson, PhD, Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada

Session 5: Developmental Physiology

Chair: Claire Riggs, PhD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston

Session 6: Field Energetics Compared to Lab: Multiple Stressor Impacts from Organisms to Omics

Chairs: Britney Firth, PhD, University of Waterloo, Canada; Paul Craig, PhD, University of Waterloo, Canada

Session 7: Physiological Mechanisms of Stress-induced Evolution

Chairs: Dietmar Kueltz, PhD, University of California, Davis; Jason Podrabsky, PhD, Portland State University, Oregon

Session 8: Thermogenesis: Physiology and Molecular Mechanisms

Chairs: Martin Jastroch, PhD, Stockholm University, Sweden; Michael Gaudry, MS, Stockholm University, Sweden

Session 9: Conservation Physiology

Chair: Craig Franklin, PhD, University of Queensland, Australia

Session 10: Fishes in a Changing Climate: The Interaction between Temperature and Oxygen

Chairs: Rachel Morgan, PhD, University of Bergen, Norway; Anna Andreassen, PhD, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway

Session 11: Links between Mitochondrial Efficiency and Whole-animal Performance Traits under Stressful Environmental Conditions

Chairs: Julie Nati, PhD, Memorial University, Canada; Loic Teulier, PhD, University of Lyon, France

Session 12: Metabolism and Energetics I

Chair: Omera Matoo, PhD, University of South Dakota, Vermillion

Session 13: Vertebrate Cardio-respiratory Physiology

Chair: Christian Damsgaard, PhD, Aarhus University, Denmark

Sunday, October 30

Session 15: Open Electronics in Comparative Physiology

Chair: Sergey Morozov, PhD, University of Helsinki, Finland

Session 16: Cardiovascular and Respiratory Physiology I

Chair: Michael Hedrick PhD, California State University, East Bay, Hayward

Session 17: Ecotoxicology

Chair: Kristin Nielsen, PhD, University of Texas at Austin

Session 18: Osmotic and Ion Physiology II

Chair: Farwa Sajadi, York University, Canada

Session 19: The Response of Fishes to Ocean Acidification, Hypoxia and Their Interactions

Chairs: Garfield Kwan, PhD, NOAA and Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California; Till Harter, PhD, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California

Session 20: Metabolism and Energetics II

Chair: Grant McClelland, PhD, McMaster University, Canada

Session 21: NO, H2S and CO Action in an Uncertain World—The Role of Gasotransmitter-mediated Signaling in Stress Response and Adaptation

Chair: Lucie Gerber, PhD, University of Oslo, Norway

Session 22: Experiment-based Data and Cues about the Evolution of Physiological Processes

Chairs: Luciane Gargaglioni, PhD, São Paulo State University, Brazil; Cleo Leite, PhD, Federal University of São Carlos, Brazil

Session 23: The Complex Lives of Mitochondria

Chair: Dillon Chung, PhD, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland

Session 24: Microbiomes: Implications for Organismal Physiology in a Changing World

Chairs: Nick Barts PhD, University of Pittsburgh; Kevin Kohl, PhD, University of Pittsburgh

Session 25: Acid-base Physiology

Chair: Rachael Heuer, PhD, University of Miami

Session 26: Origins and Mechanisms of Insect Flight

Chairs: Lisa Treidel, PhD, University of Nebraska, Lincoln; Caroline Williams, PhD, University of California, Berkeley

Monday, October 31

Session 28: Thermal Biology II

Chair: Maria Christina Vasquez, PhD, Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles

Session 29: Morphology and Biomechanics

Chair: Jake Socha, PhD, Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg

Session 30: Evolutionary Physiology

Chair: Lynn Hartzler, PhD, Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio

Session 31: Omics in Comparative Physiology

Chair: Erica Heinrich, PhD, University of California, Riverside

Session 32: Thermal Biology III

Chair: Johannes Overgaard, PhD, Aarhus University, Denmark

Session 33: Respiratory Physiology

Chair: Scott Kirkton, PhD, Union College, Schenectady, New York

Session 34: Metabolic Suppression

Chair: Les Buck, PhD, University of Toronto, Canada

Session 35: GI and Microbiome Physiology

Chair: Justin Conner, PhD, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Session 36: Hot and Toxic: Understanding Animal Physiology and Behavior in the Context of Climate Change and Pollution

Chairs: Lela Schlenker, PhD, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina; Kerri Lynn Ackerly, PhD, University of Texas at Austin

Session 37: Novel and Understudied Mechanisms of Epithelial Ion Transport

Chairs: Dennis Kolosov, PhD, California State University, San Marcos; Sima Jonusaite, PhD, University of Guelph, Canada

Session 38: Living in a Seasonal, and Warming, Environment

Chairs: Kenia Bicego, PhD, São Paulo State University, Brazil; Jose Eduardo de Carvalho, PhD, Federal University of São Paulo, Brazil

Session 39: The Physiology of Tracheal Respiratory Systems

Chairs: Jon Harrison, PhD, Arizona State University, Tempe; Philip Matthews, PhD, University of British Columbia, Canada

Plenary Lecture: “Dining with Snakes”

Speaker: Tobias Wang, PhD, Aarhus University, Denmark

In addition to the American Physiological Society, this conference is supported by the Society for Experimental Biology, the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology and a grant from the National Science Foundation (2225414). Individual sessions are sponsored by American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative; Journal of Experimental Biology; Comparative Biochemistry and Physiology A; Journal of Thermal Biology; Physiological and Biochemical Zoology, and by Pyroscience. The views expressed in written conference materials or publications and by speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the National Science Foundation; nor does mention by trade names, commercial practices or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. government.

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical and basic scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.