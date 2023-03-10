Newswise — (Indianapolis, IN) The American College of Sports Medicine® (ACSM) has named William Roberts, M.D., FACSM, as the organization’s new chief medical officer. The move was announced by ACSM Chief Executive Officer Kristin Belleson.

“Bill is an excellent choice for this critical role and was selected from a deep and impressive pool of candidates,” Belleson said. “He is uniquely qualified to lead our clinical strategy and strengthen our position as a global leader among sports medicine organizations.”

In his new role, Roberts will develop strategy, provide guidance and lead collaborative efforts that address the professional needs of ACSM’s clinical membership and help grow, engage and cultivate clinical members and leaders. He also will provide clinical guidance on a variety of member and industry stakeholder issues related to ACSM’s sports medicine and clinical activities.

Externally, Roberts will engage with industry leaders, regulatory officials and other stakeholders regarding relevant clinical issues and advise ACSM leaders and staff on how to address them.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to serve ACSM, our clinical members and the profession,” said Roberts. “My vision is multifaceted and includes increasing integration among our clinician members, leveraging ACSM’s strength in tying together science and education, and facilitating collaboration with other like-minded clinical organizations to advance the profession and expand ACSM’s impact. I will be looking for input from my colleagues on how to make this plan succeed.”

Roberts received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Minnesota and serves as a family medicine physician treating a wide variety of activity-related conditions, including concussions and injuries sustained from running. His clinical interests include nonsurgical orthopaedics, heat stroke, head injuries, endurance and event medicine. In the academic setting, Dr. Roberts has served as a professor with the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health for the University of Minnesota Medical School. He has authored many research and educational publications in sports medicine and has presented nationally and internationally on sports medicine topics.

A longtime member and fellow of ACSM, Roberts served as president in 2004-5; earned the organization’s highest commendations, the Honor and Citation Awards; chaired multiple committees; and is editor-in-chief emeritus for ACSM’s journal Current Sports Medicine Reports.

Expert Source: Dr. Bill Roberts is available to speak on nonsurgical orthopaedics, heat stroke, head injuries endurance and event medicine. Dr. Roberts has authored many research and educational publications in sports medicine and has presented nationally and internationally on sports medicine topics.