Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (December 14, 2022) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Loretta L. Doan, Ph.D., as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). After a nationwide search, the AAI Council unanimously selected Dr. Doan for her demonstrable passion for advancing science to improve health and her proven track record in elevating awareness of organizations and the fields they serve. In addition to her considerable success in enhancing associations’

influence with policymakers and stakeholders, she has extensive experience building and nurturing strong teams of professionals who support their members and further the missions of their organizations.

“We are so fortunate that Dr. Loretta Doan has agreed to become the new CEO of AAI,” said AAIPresident Mark M. Davis, Ph.D. “It is a pivotal time for our organization to grow to meet these challenging times, and Loretta is just perfect for us – extremely smart, creative, and particularly good at listening to the entire team so that we make the best choices possible. This is true leadership and just what we need to meet the needs of our members and of a public that is eager to learn more about the immune system and how it impacts their health."

“I am honored to serve AAI as its next CEO,” said Doan. “Rich in tradition and recognized for excellence, AAI is the scientific home for the world’s leading immunologists. I aim to preserve and build on the association’s extraordinary history of advancing immunology through premier publications and educational offerings, and its recognized role as the voice of the immunology community in the policy arena.”

In her new role, Doan will also focus on the ongoing public health crisis and the accompanying increase in disinformation about immunology among the public. “Today, AAI is poised to elevate its profile and broaden its impact,” said Doan. “The COVID-19 pandemic has increased public awareness of the vital field of immunology to levels unmatched in recent times, yet confusion and misconceptions remain. I look forward to working with AAI leaders, members, and staff to establish AAI as the source for accurate, reliable information on immunology and its integral role in health.”

Doan is the outgoing chief science and policy officer at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry(AACC), where her foresight sparked AACC’s early start to its COVID-19 work. Doan led the scientific and public affairs components of the association’s award-winning pandemic response. While at AACC, she also increased diversity and inclusion by modernizing governance, transformed the business model of the association’s journals, and broadened the reach of its global education programs. Previously, Doan served as the director of science policy at the Endocrine Society, where she built the society’s science policy program from the ground up, expanding its approach and widening its footprint in the policy realm. Working with key experts in the field, Doan envisioned, initiated, and oversaw the society’s signature program on endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), changing public discourse and improving policies governing the regulation of EDCs globally.

Doan holds a doctoral degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Louisville, and bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and communications from Indiana University Southeast. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, the National Institutes of Health, where her research focused on T cell development. Her work has been published in multiple scholarly and scientific journals, including The Journal of Immunology.

She is an active member in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Society of Association Executives, and the Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives.

Doan succeeds M. Michele Hogan, Ph.D., DFAAI, who stepped down in August 2022 after more than 26 years in the role. Doan’s appointment commences January 3, 2023.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open access,peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.

