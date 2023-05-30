Newswise — CHICAGO—Researchers will delve into the latest research in diabetes, obesity, reproductive health and other aspects of endocrinology during the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 2023 news conferences June 15-18.



The Society also will share its Hormones and Aging Scientific Statement publicly for the first time during a news conference on Friday, June 16. Reporters will have an opportunity to hear from members of the writing group that drafted the statement on the research landscape.



Other press conferences will feature select abstracts that are being presented at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting. The event is being held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill. News conferences will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person. To register to view the news conferences, visit endomediastream.com. Journalists can register to attend and learn more about the meeting on our website.





News Conference Schedule:



Thursday, June 15



Reproductive Health (11:30 a.m. CT): Researchers will discuss increased mortality risk in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), post-cycle therapy’s potential to help recovering anabolic steroid users regain their ability to produce testosterone, and heightened body image concerns among women with PCOS.



Obesity (2 p.m. CT): Featured studies will explore the limits of body-mass index measurements, food security and metabolic syndrome in the Latina population, and the effectiveness of anti-obesity medications for breast cancer survivors.





Friday, June 16



Debut of the Society’s Hormones and Aging Scientific Statement (9:30 a.m. CT): Experts will discuss aging’s effects on the endocrine system, including testosterone, thyroid health, bone health, diabetes, and menopausal symptoms.



Saturday, June 17



Hormones and Technology (9 a.m. CT): Researchers will discuss a phase 1 study results for an orally administered robotic pill, a meta-analysis on closed-loop insulin delivery systems designed to automate aspects of diabetes management in children and teens, and how families of children with diabetes could be using continuous glucose alarms to better protect against dangerous blood glucose lows and highs.



Endocrine-disrupting Chemicals (10 a.m. CT): Studies will examine the ways polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) exposure can raise the risk of cognitive disorders in future generations, how dioxin exposure can harm thyroid function, and the effects of prenatal phthalate exposure on fetuses and newborns.



Diabetes (11:30 a.m. CT): Researchers will share studies on a type of intermittent fasting that improves blood sugar levels, the challenges athletes with type 1 diabetes face in managing blood sugar levels, and the rising rate of type 2 diabetes diagnoses among youth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.





