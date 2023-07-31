Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society and Matchbox Virtual Media are pleased to announce today that the organizations formed a joint venture that will bring exciting new opportunities for medical, healthcare, and scientific associations to better customize the experiences of their customers relative to producing meetings, organizing communities, and disseminating educational products.



The new joint venture will benefit from the Endocrine Society’s initial financial investments and its robust networking within the medical and scientific fields. Matchbox Virtual Media brings its proven platform, technologies, and expertise in designing and delivering engaging online experiences.



The joint venture will not only expand Matchbox Virtual Media’s services into the medical, healthcare, and scientific association sectors but it will also evolve current technologies to provide customers an AI-enhanced platform, expanded event template resources, and access to the Matchbox knowledge community.



“Providing state-of-the-art virtual meetings and educational products is core to the mission of many associations, but it can be a tremendous challenge,” said Endocrine Society Chief Executive Officer Kate Fryer. “We’re excited for this new joint venture because it will equip organizations with the best tools to automate time-consuming processes and develop learning programs that will wow their members.”



“We have worked with hundreds of organizations to elevate virtual and hybrid event design, planning, and execution. We have purpose-built our platform and distilled our learnings and experience into templates for online experiences we know work to engage, captivate, and facilitate problem-solving and learning,” said Matchbox Virtual Media Chief Executive Officer Arianna Rehak. “We are excited that this joint venture will create digital products and services specifically designed to help medical, healthcare, and scientific organizations to engage more of their members in conversations and learning to drive innovation in the sector.”



The first activity of the joint venture will be to launch a research study exploring and benchmarking the use of virtual events and online experiences by medical and healthcare organizations. The Endocrine Society and Matchbox want to understand what online experiences are creating value or generating revenue, and the areas in which medical and health organizations see potential to create new online experiences to increase meaningful engagement with their members, community, or field of specialization. The first phase of the research study will be launched at the ASAE Annual Meeting and Exposition, August 5-8, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.



# # #



About the Endocrine Society



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.





About Matchbox Virtual Media, Inc.



Matchbox is an experience design platform for membership organizations to easily produce and deliver online experiences and digital products, using co-created templates and tools that ignite engagement and generate revenue. We connect people, processes, and tools to bring together: a community for collaborative co-creation and knowledge sharing; the processes and templates for best practices proven to increase engagement and revenue; and the tools to automate the most time consuming processes and offer an expanding list of ways to leverage the virtual.



To learn more about Matchbox Virtual Media, visit our site at www.matchboxvirtualmedia.com. Follow us on Twitter at @matchboxvirtual and on LinkedIn at Matchbox Virtual Media.