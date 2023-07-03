Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society’s Journal of the Endocrine Society (JES) received its first Impact Factor score in 2022, while the Society’s other journals maintained high rankings on the prestigious measure of scholarly publishing.



The 2022 Impact Factors were released June 28 by Journal Citation Reports, an annual publication of Clarivate Analytics.



JES, which launched in 2017, is an open access journal providing rapid publication of clinical research, clinical practice information, and basic research in all areas of endocrinology. The publication also features mini-reviews, commentaries, perspectives, and articles on images, databases, and methods.



JES received an Impact Factor of 4.1 and ranked 62 out of more than 180 journals in Clarivate’s “Endocrinology & Metabolism” scientific category.



“We are delighted to see JES join our other publications in gaining recognition on the widely regarded Impact Factor rankings,” said Bruno Ferraz-de-Souza, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Endocrine Society’s Publications Core Committee.



“This designation is a true testament to the rigor and commitment of our authors, reviewers, and editors,” he continued. “It also underscores the dedication of our entire editorial team led by Chief Publications Officer Richard O’Grady, Ph.D., along with our excellent past and current Editors-in-Chief. The Society publishes the most innovative and relevant research in our field.”



This year marks some technical changes in how Clarivate calculates its rankings. In general, however, the Impact Factor in 2022 still reflects the number of citations a journal received for its articles published in 2020 and 2021.



The Society’s Endocrine Reviews received a 2022 Impact Factor of 20.3, ranking it fifth among journals in the “Endocrinology & Metabolism” scientific category. The journal publishes bimonthly comprehensive, authoritative, and timely review articles balancing both experimental and clinical endocrinology themes.



The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JCEM) received an Impact Factor of 5.8. JCEM is the world's leading peer-reviewed journal for endocrine clinical research and clinical practice and continues to be the most cited journal in its Clarivate category.



The Society’s flagship basic science journal, Endocrinology, received an Impact Factor of 4.8. Endocrinology, which was founded more than 100 years ago, provides insights into the physiological and pathophysiological processes relevant to endocrine systems and endocrine-related diseases at the molecular, cellular, tissue and organismal level of hormone function. Read the Society’s 2022 Journal Citations Report on our website.



The Society also recently launched a new open access journal, JCEM Case Reports. Since it opened for submissions in August 2022 and published its first issue in January 2023, this Open Access publication—free to read online worldwide—is off to a strong start: with more than 260 submitted manuscripts from clinicians in 39 countries.



