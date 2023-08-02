Article title: Functional NADPH oxidase 2 (NOX2) in T cells amplifies salt-sensitive hypertension and associated renal damage

Authors: Samuel D. Walton, John Henry Dasinger, Emily C. Burns, Mary Cherian-Shaw, Justine M. Abais-Battad, David L. Mattson

From the authors: “The results demonstrated that reactive oxygen species produced by NADPH oxidase 2 in T cells participate in the amplification of [salt-sensitive] hypertension and associated renal damage and identifies a potential mechanism that exacerbates the salt-sensitive phenotype.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.