Article title: Testosterone-associated blood pressure dysregulation in women with androgen excess polycystic ovary syndrome

Authors: Tori Stone, Licy L. Yanes Cardozo, Toni N. Oluwatade, Cheryl A. Leone, Melanie Burgos, Faith Okifo, Lubna Pal, Jane F. Reckelhoff, Nina. S. Stachenfeld

From the authors: “Our study indicates that hyperandrogenemia is a central underlining mechanism of heightened cardiovascular risk in women with [polycystic ovary syndrome].”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.