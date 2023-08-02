Research Alert

Article title: Testosterone-associated blood pressure dysregulation in women with androgen excess polycystic ovary syndrome

Authors: Tori Stone, Licy L. Yanes Cardozo, Toni N. Oluwatade, Cheryl A. Leone, Melanie Burgos, Faith Okifo, Lubna Pal, Jane F. Reckelhoff, Nina. S. Stachenfeld

From the authors: “Our study indicates that hyperandrogenemia is a central underlining mechanism of heightened cardiovascular risk in women with [polycystic ovary syndrome].”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

Research Alert
