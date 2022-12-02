Research Alert

Article title: Maternal exercise improves epithelial development of fetal intestine by enhancing apelin signaling and oxidative metabolism

Authors: Song Ah Chae, Jun Seok Son, Jeanene Marie de Avila, Min Du, Mei-Jun Zhu

From the authors: “These findings suggest that [maternal exercise], a highly accessible intervention, is effective in improving fetal intestinal epithelium of obese dams.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology

