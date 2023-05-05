Article title: Impact of exercise on brain-bone marrow interactions in chronic stress: potential mechanisms preventing stress-induced hypertension

Authors: Thu Van Nguyen, Ko Yamanaka, Keisuke Tomita, Jasenka Zubcevic, Sabine S. S. Gouraud, Hidefumi Waki

From the authors: “Our findings provide new insights into the effects of restraint stress and of exercise on the regulation of cardiovascular homeostasis through brain-bone marrow interactions.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.