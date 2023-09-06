Newswise — Rockville, MD—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States, announced today that it has chosen its inaugural Howard Garrison Advocacy Fellows. Chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, these scientists will expand their impact as science advocates and help drive change in the research community.

It is increasingly important for scientists to engage directly with elected representatives, policymakers, and the broader public. Skills development in this area is rarely included in graduate school curricula and is unlike most scientific communication. FASEB addressed this gap with its recently launched Howard Garrison Advocacy Fellowship.

This fellowship program underscores FASEB’s commitment to advance science policy goals, pursue sustainable funding for scientific research, and support researchers’ training and professional development.

The inaugural Howard Garrison Advocacy Fellows are

Jazmine Benjamin, Graduate Student, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Kaitlyn Browning, Graduate Student, Vanderbilt University, Nashville

Joyce Fernandes, Professor of Biology and Director of Undergraduate Research, Miami University, Oxford, OH

Madison Flory, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Kentucky, Lexington

Natalie Gehred, Graduate Student, University of California, Los Angeles

Katherine Lehmann, Graduate Student, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland

Dianicha Santana Nunez, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Illinois, Chicago

John Redden, Associate Professor-in-Residence, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Haily Traxler, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Kentucky, Lexington

Upon completion of the 10-month fellowship, the inaugural fellows will have received instruction in advocacy, science policy, science communications, leadership development, and career exploration outside academia.

For more information about the Howard Garrison Advocacy Fellowship and to read interviews with the inaugural fellows, visit https://www.faseb.org/awards/howard-garrison-advocacy-fellowship.

About FASEB

FASEB is comprised of 26 scientific member societies with 110,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit faseb.org for more information.

