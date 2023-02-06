Research Alert

Article title: Epoxyeicosatrienoic acid administration or soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibition attenuates renal fibrogenesis in obstructive nephropathy

Authors: Mi Ra Noh, Hee-Seong Jang, Fadi E. Salem, Fernando A. Ferrer, Jinu Kim, Babu J. Padanilam

From the authors: “Our findings provide a mechanistic understanding of how [epoxyeicosatrienoic acids (EET)] prevent kidney fibrogenesis during obstructive nephropathy and suggest that EET treatment may be a potential therapeutic strategy to treat fibrotic diseases.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel Kidney Disease All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Physiology Kidney Disease Renal Fibrosis Epoxyeicosatrienoic acid Fatty Acid obstructive nephropathy
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You