Article title: Epoxyeicosatrienoic acid administration or soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibition attenuates renal fibrogenesis in obstructive nephropathy

Authors: Mi Ra Noh, Hee-Seong Jang, Fadi E. Salem, Fernando A. Ferrer, Jinu Kim, Babu J. Padanilam

From the authors: “Our findings provide a mechanistic understanding of how [epoxyeicosatrienoic acids (EET)] prevent kidney fibrogenesis during obstructive nephropathy and suggest that EET treatment may be a potential therapeutic strategy to treat fibrotic diseases.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.