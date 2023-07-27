Fitness Industry Leaders Announce Next-Generation Event Partnership

The American College of Sports Medicine® (ACSM) and IDEA® Health & Fitness Association join forces for a game-changing Winter 2024 fitness professional conference.



San Diego, July 27, 2023 – The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and IDEA Health & Fitness Association, two foundational, professional organizations with deep roots in the fitness and wellness industry, are pleased to announce an event partnership that underscores the importance of unity and commitment to top-level education and professional engagement for personal trainers, group fitness instructors, fitness facility owners and managers, clinical exercise specialists, and other health and fitness professionals.

The 2024 IDEA & ACSM Health & Fitness Summit merges the best of IDEA® Personal Trainer Institute and the ACSM Health & Fitness Summit in a reimagined, exciting new conference February 22-25 in Chicago. The summit will run in lieu of each organization’s individual events.

"We are ecstatic to join ACSM's Health & Fitness Summit to bring together two of the world's most trusted brands in continuing education to collaborate on a single event that will energize, up-level and inspire fitness professionals and business owners," said Amy Boone Thompson, CEO and owner, IDEA Health & Fitness Association.

ACSM’s International Health & Fitness Summit is known for showcasing the latest in science-based health. Participants learn from fitness experts, connect with peers, earn CECs and enjoy interactive learning. IDEA Personal Trainer Institute has a track record of providing top-tier, deep learning opportunities for personal trainers in all stages of their career. The combined efforts offer a unified powerhouse forum for the modern fitness and wellness professional to launch and maintain a thriving career.

“Combining the IDEA and ACSM event models allows us to level up our offerings and present an even better conference,” said Kristin Belleson, CEO of the American College of Sports Medicine. “I’m excited for attendees to experience this supercharged event.”

Additional information about the 2024 IDEA & ACSM Health & Fitness Summit, including program details and travel logistics, will be announced over the coming weeks.

###

About the American College of Sports Medicine®

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the American College of Sports Medicine® (ACSM) is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 international, national and regional members are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to improve educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. Learn more at www.acsm.org.

About IDEA Health & Fitness Association

IDEA® Health & Fitness Association has served as the world’s leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals for 40 years. We deliver world-class content and continuing education to fitness professionals, business owners and allied health professionals via our five publications, including the award-winning IDEA Fitness Journal. We also power fit pros through our fitness, business and nutrition conferences, and with hundreds of streaming videos and digital courses available on ideafit.com. Additionally, with IDEA FitnessConnect, we have the largest national industry-wide directory linking over 275,000 fitness professionals to more than 40 million consumers. We Inspire the World to Fitness® with the passion and dedication of IDEA Members in more than 80 countries.