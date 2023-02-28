Newswise — February 28, 2023 (Rockville, Md.)—What are scientists learning about long COVID? Does climate change affect our physiology? Are psychedelics on the way to your medicine cabinet? Is it possible to slow down aging? These questions and more will be addressed during eight exciting game-changer sessions at the American Physiology Summit, the flagship meeting of the American Physiological Society (APS) to be held April 20–23, 2023, in Long Beach, California.

Reporters are invited to register for a complimentary press pass to attend the meeting, access embargoed press materials and join us for a virtual press conference.

During the game-changer sessions, top scientists from around the world will discuss the biggest topics impacting life and health today. Find more information and meet the game changers.

Sessions include:

The Race to Understand Long-term COVID-19

A moderated panel discussion examining current research and knowledge on long COVID.

Animals, Humans and a Hotter Planet: The Physiology of Climate Change

The latest science on how heat stress and other environmental factors affect our physiology.

Rewiring the Brain to Treat Depression: Psychedelics and Novel Therapies

Presentations on the newest therapeutic strategies for severe and treatment-resistant depression.

The Science of Healthy Aging

A look at how skeletal muscle health, cognitive function and other factors affect aging.

Engineering Cells: New Technologies for Basic and Translational Research

The latest developments in constructing synthetic or engineered cells and tissues.

Realizing the Promise of Personalized Medicine

The science of tailoring treatments for particular groups of patients.

Combating Science Misinformation

An exploration of how science communication could be improved to help reduce the spread of misinformation.

From Innovation to Commercialization: Pathways to Entrepreneurship Scientists explain how they turned basic research into commercial products.

To register for a press pass, please visit our Summit Newsroom and submit a press registration form.

Follow #APS2023 on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiology Summit (APS2023) is an innovative event for scientific exchange and networking. Thousands of researchers, educators and students will come together to share the most recent advances and breakthroughs impacting the research community and the world around us. APS 2023 is the annual meeting of the American Physiological Society, whose mission is to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health.