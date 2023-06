Article title: Commensal microbiota regulate renal gene expression in a sex-specific manner

Authors: Brittni N. Moore and Jennifer L. Pluznick

From the authors: “This report demonstrates that renal gene expression is modulated by the microbiome in a sex- and tissue-specific manner.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.