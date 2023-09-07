Research Alert

Article title: Excessive sodium chloride ingestion promotes inflammation and kidney fibrosis in aging mice

Authors: Anja Bernhardt, Anna Krause, Charlotte Reichardt, Hannes Steffen, Berend Isermann, Uwe Völker, Elke Hammer, Robert Geffers, Lars Philipsen, Kristin Dhjamandi, Sohail Ahmad, Sabine Brandt, Jonathan A. Lindquist, Peter R. Mertens

From the authors: “Taken together, [high-salt diet] promotes progressive kidney fibrosis with premature cell aging, [extracellular matrix] deposition and immune cell recruitment.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Clinical Trials Kidney Disease
KEYWORDS
Physiology high-salt diet Sodium Inflammation Aging Kidney Health Scarring Fibrosis
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You