Article title: Excessive sodium chloride ingestion promotes inflammation and kidney fibrosis in aging mice

Authors: Anja Bernhardt, Anna Krause, Charlotte Reichardt, Hannes Steffen, Berend Isermann, Uwe Völker, Elke Hammer, Robert Geffers, Lars Philipsen, Kristin Dhjamandi, Sohail Ahmad, Sabine Brandt, Jonathan A. Lindquist, Peter R. Mertens

From the authors: “Taken together, [high-salt diet] promotes progressive kidney fibrosis with premature cell aging, [extracellular matrix] deposition and immune cell recruitment.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.