Article title: Sensitization of colonic nociceptors by IL-13 is dependent on JAK and p38 MAPK activity

Authors: Katie H. Barker, James P. Higham, Luke A. Pattison, Iain P. Chessell, Fraser Welsh, Ewan St. J. Smith, David C. Bulmer

From the authors: “Overall, these data present [interleukin-13] as a potential target for treating pain originating in the colon and highlight the possible benefit of targeting downstream [p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase] and [Janus kinase] signaling pathways to alleviate pain.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.