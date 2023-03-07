Newswise — Will AI drive the next biomedical revolution? Why is RNA so powerful? What can we learn from studying bias? You’ll get the answers to these questions and more at Discover BMB, the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, to be held March 25–28 in Seattle.

This year’s #DiscoverBMB program features leading experts discussing their newest discoveries and cutting-edge approaches in biochemistry and molecular biology.

Hot topics include:

Advanced computing takes center stage

Artificial intelligence and simulation are helping biologists achieve insights that aren’t possible with experimentation alone. Meanwhile, machine learning and other computing strategies are accelerating drug design and development. This session will highlight the many ways that computational methods are transforming biological problem-solving. Learn more.

RNA and its regulation

If there were a “Biomolecule of the Year” award, RNA would have won for a few years running. From a pandemic caused by an RNA virus to the development of multiple RNA vaccines to defeat it, the importance of RNA is clear. This session will zero in on RNA regulation with expert talks covering RNA binding proteins and disease, RNA modifications and novel RNAs. Learn more.

Carbohydrates in health and disease

Carbohydrates perform key functions in many biological processes. Although studying carbohydrates in detail was once a daunting task, technological advances are making it much easier. This session will cover new tools for studying these indispensable biomolecules and the latest insights into carbohydrates in health and disease. Learn more.

Putting the spotlight on cell organelles

Once thought of as mere compartments within the cell, cellular organelles, scientists now know, play key roles in fine-tuning metabolism, signaling and quality control. This session will feature new work showing how organelles sense and respond to cues and protect cells from stress. Learn more.

Hidden biases of good people

Featuring Mahzarin Banaji, Ph.D., of Harvard University, this session will reveal the surprising and even perplexing ways people make errors in assessing and evaluating others. Banaji’s pioneering research on implicit bias suggests that people intend well but that a lack of awareness can lead to inconsistencies between a person’s values and behavior. Learn more.

View all the sessions and see who will be speaking: https://discoverbmb.asbmb.org/program/sessions-speakers.

